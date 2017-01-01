Senior Center Fundraiser

The Bond County Senior Center is once again participating in a fundraiser known as Subaru Share The Love.

Through January each new vehicle bought from Subaru leads to the company making donations to four national charities.

One of those charities is Meals On Wheels and through the senior center’s participation it is eligible to receive grants.

The Share The Love event has provided the senior center nine grants since 2011. They have been used to provide additional meals to clients in Bond County.

Jill Jones, interim director of the senior center said any support of the Subaru event or the local Meals On Wheels program is greatly appreciated.

More information is available by calling the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465.