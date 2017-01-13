Sentenced For Child Pornography

David, J. Von Bergen, age 36, of Godfrey, was sentenced recently in Madison County Court to a total of 80 years in prison for child pornography and sexual assault. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges September 17, 2014 after an investigation revealed evidence of child pornography and criminal sexual assault against two girls. Von Bergen pled guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of child pornography. He was sentenced to 50 years for the sexual assault charges and 30 years for the child pornography charges. All sentences are to run consecutively.