Sonya Jones HSHS Events On Facebook

Sonya Jones, former NBC Biggest Loser finalist, uses Facebook Live to inspire Illinois residents to keep New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Join Jones, an HSHS Medical Group Outreach Representative, for weekly sessions on Facebook Live as she discusses the topics of weight loss, weight management, health, wellness, The Biggest Loser and HSHS Medical Group. The Facebook Live events will be held every Wednesday through February 8, from 8 – 9 p.m.

“I encourage everyone to make 2017 the year to enhance your personal journey to health and wellness,” says Jones. “Each session will be a fun, informative discussion. My hope is that everyone participating will walk away ready to pursue their fitness goals and stick to their healthy New Year’s resolutions.”

Viewers are encouraged to ask Sonya Jones and her guests questions during the discussion. To join the sessions, “like” the HSHS Medical Group Facebook page and log on for the event at the scheduled time.