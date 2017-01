Sorento School recently recognized their December students of the month (pictured above). Students recognized include (first row): Carter Youtz, Ava Laggermann, Doug Mims, Ramzi Stefanisin, Oscar Scarborough, Grace Byock. (second row): Abbie Davidson, Chloe Davidson, Abbie Hare, Kris White, Charlee Stearns, Jillian Elam and Reece Elam.