Tele-Medicine In Breese & Highland Areas

In July of 2016, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced a partnership to bring region leading expertise in pediatric care to Belleville, O’Fallon and many other communities throughout St. Clair County. Now, they proudly announce further expansion of this nationally recognized pediatric excellence to the communities served by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Highland and Breese.

Through tele-medicine technology, children who present at either hospital’s Emergency Department can be quickly connected with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians who are on site at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s. The emergency-trained physicians are available 24/7 and serve patients from infants to teens that may have an acute illness or injury needing immediate medical attention.

“I appreciate how stressful and scary it can be when a child is ill or has an accident, so providing access to the best of the best in pediatric care while keeping patients close to home should put worried parents’ minds at ease,” says Peg Sebastian, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “We are proud to be able to invest in the tele-medicine technologies to bring the specialized training of our SSM Health Cardinal Glennon partners to smaller communities in Southwestern Illinois. Access to pediatric best practices in care is always our goal for the families we serve.”

Tele-medicine uses high-resolution video and audio communication to provide an interactive experience with the consulting physicians. Patients and clinical staff are connected in real-time. The benefit to utilizing tele-peds service is to prevent delay of care when time is of the essence, especially in an emergency. Children can be observed and treated, often without the need to be transferred across the river. All health information is securely shared from facility to facility and between caregivers.

“The tele-peds service allows us to treat more of our pediatric patients on site, alleviating the need for parents to take them across the river for treatment,” said Melissa Cates, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. “It is a huge asset for our community to be able to provide the expertise of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians right here in our hospital.”

To learn more about St. Elizabeth’s partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, visit steliz.org or cardinalglennon.com/closetohome.