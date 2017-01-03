Three Injured In Accident

Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Macoupin County.

On Tuesday at 2:36 p.m., 32 year old Nicole Ridenhour, of Gillespie, was northbound on Illinois Route 4, just north of Division Street between Benld and Gillespie, when her vehicle left the roadway to the right. Ridenhour’s car struck the culvert and became airborne, coming to rest on its top in the middle of Rt. 4.

Ridenhour and her passengers, an eight year old male and a four year old female, were taken to Staunton Hospital by Gillespie-Benld Ambulance. Rt. 4 was shut down for about a half hour while the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

Other agencies on-scene were Gillespie Fire and Rescue, the Gillespie Police Department, and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has been made available.