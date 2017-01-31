US Acting Attorney General

The acting United States Attorney General, Dana Boente, is a native of Macoupin County

Boente was born in Carlinville in 1954. He is 62 years old. Boente earned his law degree at St. Louis University.

President Donald Trump named Boente as acting attorney general and he was sworn in Monday. Boente replaces Sally Yates, who was fired by the president when Yates failed to support Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Boente will only serve as attorney general until the U.S. Senate approves a full-time one. He has been serving as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.