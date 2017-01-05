Village Elections

At the April 4 consolidated election, village officials will be selected.

Bond County Clerk Randy Reitz has received certified ballots from five villages.

In Mulberry Grove, two people are running for mayor. They include current village clerk Candice Widger and Edward Rickman.

Tammy Jolliff is running for village clerk.

Four candidates are seeking three, four–year trustee terms in Mulberry Grove. They are Russell Widger, Cherie Henson, James Blankenship and Harold Thull.

At Pocahontas, there are three candidates for village president. They are incumbent Karen Heilig, Mark Schellenger and Adam Evans,

Vanessa Maroon is seeking re-election as clerk and candidates for the three trustee positions are Susan Kovach, Harold Wittman and Shannon Links.

Five persons are seeking one of three trustee positions on the Sorento Village Board. They are Jimmy Thomas, Rosa Anthony, Darrell Pagan, Michael Williams and Ray Schuster.

Michael Mossman is the only candidate for village president.

There are no races in Smithboro. Lowell Wilderman Jr. is the candidate for mayor, Angie Strohkirch is running for clerk and William Duckworth, Prudence Edwards and James Tedrick are running for the three trustee posts.

At Panama, Joseph McCario is candidate for president, and trustee candidates include Leea Knight, Mike Knebel and Marvin Miller. Three trustees will be elected.

Village clerks have until January 26 to file their certified ballots with the county clerk.