Winter Weather Precautions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the WGEL listening area from 9 PM Wednesday evening to 12 Noon on Thursday.

Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, told WGEL our listening area will most likely begin to see snow in the late evening hours Wednesday or the early Thursday morning hours. The best chance of snow, and most of the precipitation we see, will be overnight until around 6 AM. Walsh said up to three inches of snow are possible.

Illinois State Police officials statewide have issued snow travel advisories and are urging motorists to plan ahead and take the necessary safety precautions while traveling on interstates and state roads. Drifting snow, wet and icy road conditions, and freezing cold temperatures may disrupt travel and motorists should allow extra time when making travel plans.

Winter driving incidents are preventable. Statewide, ISP handled more than 1200 calls for service and motorist assists during the last three day storm (2014). Drivers should plan accordingly and make safety a priority by driving at a safe speed, allowing plenty of distance from other vehicles to safely maneuver, ensuring vehicle lights are functioning properly, watching for snow removal equipment, and exiting the road to a safe location if driving conditions become too hazardous.

Illinois State Police are advising the motoring public to take the necessary safety precautions before getting behind the wheel. Motorists should reduce speeds and drive at safe distances. District Eleven Interim Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler stated, “when crashes occur during extreme weather conditions, we encourage motorists to exchange insurance and driver information to keep motorists safe and the roads clear, unless medical attention is required.” Motorists can file crash reports at the nearest ISP District within 10 days.

Winter weather safety tips to consider:

Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves.

Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.

Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.

Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cell phone handy.

Road condition information can be obtained by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) at 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or on the Internet at: www.gettingaroundillinois.com.