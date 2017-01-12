Winter Weather Update

For the very latest, up to date information from the National Weather Service, stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the entire WGEL listening area from 9:00 AM Friday through noon Sunday. A wintry mix of various types of precipitation with some ice accumulation is possible.

Thursday afternoon, we spoke with Charlie Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He said the main type of precipitation expected is freezing rain with most of it expected Friday afternoon and evening. He said the main impact will be on small trees and power lines. Outages are possible.

There are still many variables in the winter weather system headed our way.