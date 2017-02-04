4-H Sewing Workshop

Clinton County 4-H will host a sewing workshop on February 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese. The beginner level workshop will be led by Anita Brandmeyer and Diane Sinclair. Participants will learn the basics of garment construction, while they make a fabric bag.

Registration is required by February 22. Only five spots remain open for this workshop. Participants must be age 7 and older. Details can be found at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/.

For more information about 4-H in Clinton County, contact Cheryl Timmermann at 618-526-4551 or timmerc@illinois.edu.