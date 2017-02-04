Clinton County 4-H members are busy with projects all year long, not just during fair season in the summer. Although often thought of as a “farm kid” program, 4-H has a wide range of projects and workshops that appeal to both city and rural youth. Clinton County 4-H has offered a Bread Making Workshop and an Electricity Workshop so far in 2017, with a Sewing Workshop on the schedule for February and Woodworking Workshop in March. More workshops will be schedule through the Spring too.

The Electricity Workshop was held on January 21 at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese. Ahren Langhauser, Extension Foundation President and Clinton County Electric Coop Technical Services Supervisor, led fourteen youth through the basics on electricity safety. Langhauser also taught them how to make an extension cord. The workshop was free, and each child left with a functioning extension cord of their own. Langhauser and several parents volunteered their time to make the workshop a success.

Many workshops are open to 4-H members, and non-4-H members both. For more information about 4-H workshops in Clinton County, contact Cheryl Timmermann at 618-526-4551 or timmerc@illinois.edu.