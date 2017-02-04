4H Family Spirit

The Illinois 4-H Foundation welcomes nominations for the 2017 4-H Family Spirit Award.

The Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award recognizes a family with at least three generations and at least 15 different family members (including in-laws) that have either been 4-H members, leaders, or volunteers with at least 100 cumulative years of 4-H membership or volunteerism represented within the family.

Selection is based on the total number of family members with 4-H connections, the total number of years of 4-H involvement, the diversity of experiences and recognitions earned by the 4-H members, and the collective impact that family members have made as advocates of their county and state 4-H programs.

On-line applications are available at: http://4hfoundation.illinois.edu/content/family-spirit-award.

Nominations are due May 1.