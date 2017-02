The Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident at the intersection of Rt. 127 and Rt. 140, just west of Greenville, Thursday at 12:20 PM.

Deputies report a southbound driver on Rt. 127 failed to stop at the intersection and struck a westbound vehicle traveling on Rt. 140.

No one was injured and the southbound driver was issued a citation for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Traffic around the area was backed up for a short time.