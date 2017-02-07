App For Cold & Flu Symptoms

Can a single tablet relieve your cold or flu symptoms? Yes! In fact, you can use your tablet, smartphone, or computer to access the medical care you need whenever you need it. It’s called Anytime Care, and it can bring much-welcomed relief during this cold and flu season.

Anytime Care is “on demand,” and is the newest option for receiving medical care in the privacy of your own home or office 24/7. When patients call or visit anytimecare.com, they’ll speak with a board-certified medical provider who will care for them as if they were in for an office visit.

HSHS Medical Group’s Anytime Care is available to residents and travelers in Illinois. Our medical providers can diagnose and treat non-emergent health concerns, as well as prescribe medications as needed. Our providers will always assess your condition individually, and based on your unique circumstances (including the severity of the illness), may need to refer you to in-person care for proper diagnosis and treatment.

While Anytime Care provides access to care for a variety of minor illnesses year-round, the most common conditions this time of year include colds, flu, congestion, cough and nausea. In these situations, Anytime Care is a safe, fast and cost-effective alternative to an urgent care or emergency room visit.

An appointment is not necessary, and a visit is only $29. As soon as you request a visit, a time is arranged with the next available provider. You will typically be contacted within 30 minutes, and most times in less than 15 minutes.

When you want to avoid the wait or drive, Anytime Care is a convenient option for high-quality healthcare— it’s close, easy to access, and staffed by board-certified medical providers who can help you get back in the game fast.

Access Anytime Care 24/7, 365 days a year by visiting anytimecare.com or calling 844-391-4747. The Anytime Care app is available from the Google Play Store or iTunes. For more information, visit anytimecare.com.