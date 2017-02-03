BCHD Farewell/Welcome Reception

The Bond County Health Department held a reception this week to welcome new administrator Sean Eifert and to say farewell to retiring administrator Mark Ayers.

Ayers told WGEL his first job after retiring from the military was with the health department. He first worked as the human resources, special projects, and public information officer. He said his time as administrator was a great experience for him and his family.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Sean Eifert, formerly of the Quincy, IL area, will assume leadership of the department on February 7. He said he has met with almost all BCHD staff and noted that he was impressed with, “all they do, how much everyone is doing, how much everyone has stepped up in the past few years with the budget restrictions and all of the things that Illinois has experienced in their social services programs.” He said he is excited to get to work.

Click below to hear more:

Eifert has settled in Greenville and his family will be joining him soon. Ayers said he and his family will remain in the Greenville area in his retirement.