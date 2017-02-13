BCSWCD Meeting

At last week’s 72nd annual meeting of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation Meeting, two directors of the board were re-elected.

Mike Bingham and Kyle Johnson were given new two-year terms on the board.

Bingham serves as chairman. He said those interested in the district are welcome to inquire about the board.

Click below to hear his comments:

The district office can be contacted at 664-0555, extension 3.

Other members of the board are Wes Pourchot, vice chairman; Denny Kirkham, secretary; and Karen File, treasurer.

Art Schneider is an associate director.