Blue Jays Prep For Championship Game

The Greenville Bluejays play for an IESA Class 3A state basketball championship Thursday night at Fieldcrest Middle School in Wenona.

Coach Trevor Stoecklin said before battling Washington Middle School for the title, the team has been battling illness this week.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talk to Stoecklin about the excitement of being in a state championship game, and the sickness situation:

Both teams enter the title game with records of 23 and 1.

Greenville and Washington like to use the defensive press. Click below to hear Coach Stoecklin talked about the opponent.

Coach Stoecklin expressed his appreciation for the support the Bluejays have received from the community.

Thursday’s championship game begins at 7:30 p.m.

It will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.