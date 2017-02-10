Bluejays At State

The Greenville Bluejays brought home a second place plaque Thursday night from the IESA Class 7 3A state tournament.

The championship game was played in Wenona and Washington Middle School defeated the Bluejays 43 to 38.

Greenville trailed 22 to 19 at halftime. The Bluejays took the lead, 24 to 22, early in the third quarter, but Washington came back to regain the advantage.

The Panthers built an eight-point lead late in the game.

Coach Trevor Stoecklin was proud of his team’s effort.

Click below to hear his comments:

Second place at state is the best finish ever by a basketball team in Unit 2. Stoecklin said one day the boys will realize what they accomplished.

Click below to hear more:

Jack Schaufelberger led the Bluejays in scoring Thursday night with 20 points. Peyton McCullough added 10 points. Greenville ended the season with a 23 and 2 record.

The team will be honored Sunday at 1 p.m. with a parade from the courthouse to the Greenville Jr. High gym. A brief reception will take place with the second place plaque presented to the team.