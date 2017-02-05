Bluejays Playing for State Title Thursday

The Greenville Bluejays are in the championship game of the IESA seventh grade Class 3A state tournament.

The Bluejays won twice on Saturday at Wenona to advance to the title game. Both games were broadcast on WGEL.

In the quarterfinal round, Greenville beat Georgetown Mary Miller 44 to 25. Isaac Turner scored 20 points and Jack Schaufelberger put in 12 for the winners. Peyton McCullough added nine points.

In the semifinals Saturday evening, the Bluejays defeated Dunlap Valley 43 to 35. Schaufelberger poured in 24 points and Turner had 9. Greenville outscored Dunlap Valley 18 to 3 at the free throw line for the game.

The championship game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wenona. The Bluejays will play Washington Middle School. Both teams have 23 and 1 records. You will hear that game live right here on WGEL Radio and at WGEL.com.