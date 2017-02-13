Bluejays Recognized

The Greenville Jr. High 7th Grade Bluejays, second place finishers in the IESA state championship, were recognized for their achievement Sunday afternoon. A parade in the team’s honor extended from the Greenville Square to the Junior High gym, where a special ceremony followed.

Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns praised the team for their accomplishment on the court and beyond.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner was on hand to recognize the team.

In a historic first for the City of Greenville, each 7th Grade Bluejay player was given a key to the city and a copy of Gaffner’s mayoral proclamation.

Mayor Gaffner declared Monday, February 13 “Greenville Jr. High Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Team Day” in the City of Greenville.

CONGRATULATIONS, BLUEJAYS!

You can read Gaffner’s full proclamation below. Additional photos follow the proclamation text.

Greenville Jr. High Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Team Day

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the 2016 – 2017 Greenville Jr. High Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Team finished the season with 23 wins and only two losses; and

WHEREAS, the team was the Mid – State Conference Champions with a perfect record of 10 victories and no defeats; and

WHEREAS, they advanced in the State 3A competition by winning the Regional and Sectional tournaments; and

WHEREAS, the team will be remembered for its tenacious defense and full – court press that frustrated opponents; and

WHEREAS, they played hard and worked together as a team; and

WHEREAS, their individual skills and talent combined to form a cohesive unit that made the team great; and

WHEREAS, the team persevered through difficult conditions and challenges such as the illness that afflicted the team during the State Championship week; and

WHEREAS, parents, teachers, cheerleaders, Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns, and the community supported them with great enthusiasm; and

WHEREAS, the team members sacrificed to reach a high level of achievement; and

WHEREAS, they competed in the State 3A Championship Game and finished second; and

WHEREAS, the team consists of: Head Coach, Trevor Stoecklin; Assistant Coaches, Parker Manhart and Terry Swalley; Players Dyaln Rasler, Peyton McCollough, Mason Barnes, Davin Johnson, Andrew Reeves, Quinton Cain, Jaylon Betts, Gavin Wilson, Steven Jack, Isaac Turner, Cameron Moore, Jack Schaufelberger; and Jaydon Maples; and Team Manager, Brock Kenny; and

WHEREAS, they advanced and finished higher in State Tournament competition than any Bond County Community Unit 2 basketball team; and

I, Alan Gaffner, Mayor of the City of Greenville, do hereby proclaim Monday, February 13, 2017 as Greenville Jr. High Seventh Grade Boys Basketball Team Day, and urge all residents to honor and congratulate them for their historic accomplishment.