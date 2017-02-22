Bond County Drug Bust

A traffic stop by Illinois State Police last Friday morning in Bond County has led to Class X felony drug charges against two California men.

Jose Gonzalez Arroyo, age 22, of Maywood, California, and Jose Luis Zendejas, age 48, of Bell, California, have been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with controlled substance trafficking and methamphetamine trafficking.

The stop occurred about 10 a.m. February 17 on Interstate 70.

The defendants are accused of allegedly possessing more than 900 grams of cocaine and over 900 grams of methamphetamine, for the purpose of delivering it in Illinois or another state.

Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer said state police reported about 15 kilos of cocaine and one kilo of crystal methamphetamine were allegedly confiscated from the defendants’ vehicle.

Bauer said the investigation is continuing and additional charges against the defendants are possible.

If convicted of the Class X felonies, the men face prison sentences of 30 to 120 years, and maximum fines of $1.1 million on the cocaine offense and $400,000 on the methamphetamine.

Arroyo and Zendejas are being held in the Bond County Jail with bond at $50,000 cash each.