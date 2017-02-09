Bond Lake Boat Permits

During the recent meeting of the Greenville Lake Committee, Greenville City Manager Dave Willey presented a report about boat permit sales for the use of Governor Bond Lake.

Willey said the number of permits issued has decreased each of the past five years.

Click below to hear his comments:

Permits issued in 2012 totaled 753 and dropped in the succeeding years to 727, 701, 694 and 676 last year.

Income from boat permits is used to pay the lake patrol officer, for the city’s patrol boat, for city dock improvements and for the stocking of fish.

Willey said last year, the lake patrol officer issued two warnings and no citations.

The meeting was the first for newly appointed committee member Anthony Macon.

Other committee members are Kyle Smith, Jeff Hemker and Jeff Tischhauser.

There is one vacancy on the committee.