Bradford Fair Sponsor

The Bond County Fair Board plans to conclude the 2017 fair with fireworks.

Last year’s grand finale fireworks were courtesy of the Bond County Fourth Fest organization, since the Fourth of July fireworks were postponed.

The public reaction to the fireworks, on the final night of the fair, was outstanding.

Bradford National Bank has stepped up for this year’s grand finale at the fair, according to Randy Alderman, representative of the bank. Alderman said the sponsorship is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Click below to hear his comments:

The 2017 Bond County Fair is August 3 through the 8th. The fair office phone number is 664-1412.