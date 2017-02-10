Cause Of Death Announced

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has announced that the investigation surrounding the death of 46 year old Tamara Lee Smith, of Greenville, has been concluded and was ruled a suicide.

Smith was pronounced deceased at her residence on Lilac Lane in Greenville on January 24 at 9:05 a.m. Police were summoned to the home after Smith failed to show up for work.

After reviewing the autopsy and toxicology reports, Coroner Brooks lists the cause of death as “Acute Toxicity due to the combined effects of alcohol and multiple drugs”.

The Greenville Police Department also investigated the death along with the assistance from Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.