City Water Meter Program

The City of Greenville’s radio-read water meter program is nearing completion.

City Manager Dave Willey said installation of meters should be completed by the end of this month and everyone in town will have a meter read on the same date in the not too distant future, resulting in better service to users.

Willey said meters will be read more often than once a month for leak detection. Billing will still only occur once per month.

At its February meeting, the council approved new three-year leases with the Boy Scouts and Bond County Ski Club for use of city property along Governor Bond Lake.

Councilmen approved a motion to spend up to $10,000 to provide an electronics recycling program this year for city residents. City Manager Willey reported there is now a cost for accepting CRT television sets, since they cannot be placed in landfills.

Willey said that based on the number of sets brought in last year, the expense could be between $6,000 and $8,000.

Council members felt the recycling program is a good service for residents. The date for this year’s electronic recycling program has not been announced.

In other action, the council appointed Gary Trudell as a member of the Lake Committee.