Clinton Co. Drug Bust

A drug bust in Clinton County on February 11 has led to felony charges being filed against Zachary Logan, age 22, of Keyesport; Devin Starner, age 21, of Carlyle Cassidy Temple, age 18, of Breese and Stephanie Snyder, age 23, of Centralia.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Carlyle and information obtained there led to a Breese home being searched.

It was reported that in total police seized 24 pounds of cannabis, 115 grams of cocaine and over $5,000 cash.

Charges against Logan, Starner and Temple allege manufacturing and delivery of drugs. Snyder is charged with a felony for allegedly possessing a controlled substance.