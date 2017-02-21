Clinton Co. Sexual Assault Charges

Michael D. Boothman, age 22, of New Baden, has been charged in Clinton County Circuit Court, with two counts of alleged criminal sexual assault of a person unable to give consent. One count alleges the use of force.

Through his attorney, Boothman has entered pleas of not guilty to the charges and has demanded a trial by jury.

The state alleges the offenses occurred on January 31. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a female alleging her daughter had been assaulted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for this week.