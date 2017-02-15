Council On Cable TV

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution to transfer the cable television franchise from NewWave, a subsidiary of Rural Broadband Investments, to Cable One, Incorporated.

Rural Broadband Investments plans to merge with Cable One with Cable One being the parent company.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the change in the cable company, at least initially, will be in name only. Willey said the cable channels offered will be very similar and that Cable One may offer various internet services down the line. No initial change in cost is expected.

The city is in the middle of negotiations with NewWave on a new franchise agreement. If they get it done before the merger, the agreement will be in place with NewWave and transfer to Cable One. If it is not completed before the merger, the agreement will eventually be completed with the new merged company.

While no specific date has been provided for the merger to occur, a NewWave official indicated it is scheduled to be soon.

Cable One is among the 10 largest cable companies in the United States.