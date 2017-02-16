Council On City Manager Salary

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, councilmen approved a salary adjustment for City Manager Dave Willey.

Action on the city manager’s salary had not been addressed since May 1 of 2014.

The council voted 4 to zero to give Willey a 2 and 1/2 percent increase for May of 2015 and another 2 and 1/2 percent for May 1 of 2016. Councilman Jes Adam was absent.

The city manager’s salary rises to $110,186 per year. Council action was taken after it met to review Willey’s performance in the position.

Willey was hired as Greenville’s city manager in July of 2005.