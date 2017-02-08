County Board Action

The Bond County Board met in regular session Tuesday morning and heard a report from Mark Burris, of Air Evac Lifeteam, which is stationed at the Greenville Airport. Burris said the company spent $3 million in setting their business up in our community and money generated through memberships remains in this area. Burris said Air Evac Lifeteam would likely be handling most helicopter transports in our area now, due to their proximity to HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The board met Sean Eifert, the new administrator of the Bond County Health Department, who assumed his leadership role Tuesday.

Openings were announced on the Smith Grove Cemetery Board and the Old Ripley Fire Protection District.

The board appointed John Coleman to serve as liaison between the county and the Illinois Bicentennial celebration. In local bicentennial news, board chairman Howard Elmore said the county bicentennial committee continues to work on plans for their July 2 celebration, including a live band. He noted that funds have begun coming in for the event.

A cyber liability insurance policy from Snedeker Risk Management was approved for $6,000, an increase of around $600 over the previous year.