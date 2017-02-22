County Board Appointments

The Bond County Board made appointments in their meeting Tuesday night.

Brian Zeeb was appointed to the Smith Grove Cemetery Board.

Kendall Brink was reappointed to the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District for a three-year term.

Openings were announced on the Hug Cemetery Board. Christy Bost, Ryan Driemeyer, Scott Kuhn, and Keith Haberer have been recommended to fill those positions.

Board Chairman Howard Elmore said more work is needed concerning the contract with the city for the dog pound and no action was taken.

Board members were asked to review information provided to them concerning the Bond County Special Service District. One ambulance in the district fleet either needs about $10,000 in repairs or needs to be replaced. The board expects to make a decision in their next meeting.

Elmore also said the Bond County Bicentennial Celebration, scheduled for Sunday, July 2 has been expanded. Organizers will add activities on Saturday afternoon and evening, July 1.