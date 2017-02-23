DeMoulin Donation To City

DeMoulin Brothers has donated $2,500 to the City of Greenville for its banner program.

In a ceremony held recently at the factory, Don Adamski, president, gave a check to city officials.

DeMoulin Brothers is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2017.

New banners, with Greenville’s logo, were recently put on poles throughout the city.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said the City of Greenville is very appreciative of the contribution from DeMoulin’s.

Mayor Gaffner said the company has been an important part of the city’s history.

DeMoulin’s previously paid for its banners and wanted to make an additional donation to the city.

DeMoulin Brothers employs 120 sewing operators plus office, sales and administrative staff.

It is the oldest and largest manufacturer of music performance uniforms in the world.