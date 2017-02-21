Duguay Not Guilty

A Clinton County jury has found an Alton man not guilty of contributing to the death of a Murray Center resident in March of 2015.

After a three-day trial earlier this month, the jury deliberated about one hour and ruled Christopher Duguay, age 26, was not guilty of two felony counts of criminal neglect of a long-term care resident.

Todd Clementz, age 46, died at Murray Center in Centralia on March 30, 2015. Duguay was employed at the center and had given Clementz a shower.

The criminal charges alleged the defendant caused shower water to spray into Clementz’s mouth and throat, resulting in Clementz choking on food and water, and leading to his death.

During the trial, a pathologist, called by the defense, testified that Clementz died from heart failure.