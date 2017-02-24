Fatal Fayette County Crash

The driver of a car that was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash in Fayette County has been identified.

According to Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen, 62 year old Dianna Helton of Shobonier, was driving northbound on Rt. 51 near County Road 1000N at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, February 23 when the vehicle left the roadway on the west side.

The car traveled down an embankment into a ravine, crashed in a creek, and burst into flames. Vandalia Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and help with extrication. Helton was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

