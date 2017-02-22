FFA Auction & Petting Zoo

This is National FFA Week and as part of that observance, the Greenville High School FFA Chapter held their annual work auction Tuesday night at the school. FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman told WGEL he believed it was the most successful auction the FFA has held.

Proceeds from the auction will be used by the chapter to offset expenses associated with convention travel, meals, FFA jackets for freshmen members, and more. 20% of the proceeds go back to the students to be used for scholarships.

Zimmerman also told us that the community is invited to participate in the FFA’s annual petting zoo, which will be held at Greenville High School Thursday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

For more information on National FFA Week or the FFA organization, visit FFA.org.