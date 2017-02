The Greenville FFA Chapter Petting Zoo is Thursday, February 23, in the Ag Shop.

The event is during FFA Week and the community is invited to see the animals between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Attendees will get an Illinois Charm bag made by members.

For more information, call chapter advisor Steve Zimmerman at 664-1370, ext. 410.