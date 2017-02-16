GC Among 25 Best Colleges In IL

College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, has published a ranking of the 25 Best Colleges in Illinois for 2017. The list includes Greenville College as well as a few other institutions in our area.

In many ways, the state of Illinois is like a microcosm of the United States. This, combined with the wide variety of colleges, makes the state an attractive option for prospective college students. And the state boasts dozens of high-quality institutions of postsecondary education. College Choice’s list aims to help students identify which schools match not only their interests, but also their financial situation.

“As with any investment, you want to get as much value out as possible compared to what you put in,” Christian Amondson, Managing Editor of College Choice, said of the ranking. “Of course, future college students need to consider a variety of factors when choosing their school, but how much it will cost and how much they’ll earn afterward are valuable considerations. That’s why we’ve included that in our ranking of the best colleges in Illinois.”

College Choice developed its list by looking at academic quality along with return on investment—the differential between tuition costs and average early career earnings.

The ranking for the 50 Best Bachelors in Engineering Degrees for 2017 finds the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the top spot. Northwestern University is in second, and the University of Chicago rounds out the top three.

The entire ranking, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:

Blackburn College

Bradley University

Eastern Illinois University

Elmhurst College

Eureka College

Greenville College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Illinois Wesleyan University

Lewis University

Loyola University Chicago

McKendree University

Millikin University

Monmouth College

Northern Illinois University

Northwestern University

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

Trinity Christian College

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of St Francis

Wheaton College

College Choice is an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college. The site publishes rankings and reviews that make finding the best colleges for different interests easier and more fun, as well as resources to help students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.