GC Experience First

Last fall, the Greenville College School of Business launched a new program called Experience First.

The college partnered with five businesses, and teams of students worked on projects to assist the businesses.

Suzanne Davis, dean of the business school, was pleased with the partners in the initiative.

Davis said three partners in the program include Enertech in Greenville, Rural King, and Innovative International.

One group of students worked with Eckert Family Farms and developed a big project, an ice rink, which was featured in St. Louis media.

Advising students were G.C. personnel Danara Moore, Jane Bell, Mark Jenner, Jake Admundson, Deloy Cole and Eric Watterson.

Among the new partners for this semester’s Experience First program is Rolling Lawns Farm of rural Greenville.