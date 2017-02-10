GHS Third In Scholastic Bowl

The South Central Conference Scholastic Bowl matches have all been completed for the 2016-2017 season. Greenville High School placed third in the overall ranking with a record of 7 and 2.

The full listing of the top eight schools include Southwestern in first with a 9-0 record; 8 and 1 Carlinville in second; Greenville in third at 7 and 2; 6 and 3 Litchfield in fourth; Gillespie at fifth with a 5-4 record; Hillsboro at sixth with a 4 and 5 record; Vandalia and Staunton tied for seventh with 2 and 7 records; and Pana and Roxana ended the season tied for eighth with 1 and 8 records.