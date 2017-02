The Greenville High School Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering team finished third at regionals Tuesday.

Kenan Oestreich placed first in Biology and English and had the top overall score of the day of any participant.

David Munshaw also took first place in Math and Christian Kester took first in Chemistry.

Third place finishers were Simeon Robart (Biology), Samantha Siefken (Chemistry), and David Pearman (Chemistry).

Colin Kessinger was fourth in overall score among all students.