GJHS Scholastic Bowl

The Greenville Junior High School Scholastic Bowl team opened its season February 4th at a tournament at Mater Dei High School in Breese. The Jays went 4-0 in pool play in the morning, defeating Damiansville, Selmaville, Blessed Sacrament, and Holy Trinity, to advance to the playoffs in the afternoon. Greenville was defeated in a close match (160-140) by O’Fallon Fulton in the first round of the playoffs. Emma Nord earned First-Team All-Tournament Honors, placing 3rd overall.

On February 9th, Greenville traveled to Highland to play St. Paul’s, where the varsity team won and the junior varsity was defeated.

On February 14th, Greenville hosted its first home match against Carlyle. Both varsity and JV teams were successful in their matches. In the varsity match, Carlyle outscored Greenville in toss-ups, but the Jays were able to rebound on 21 out of 29 bonus parts to secure a 260-160 victory.

The varsity team is 6-1 on the season, and the JV is 1-1. The Jays’ next match will be Thursday, February 23rd in a triangular match against Litchfield and Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

Members of the team include eighth graders Leno Caldieraro, Emma Nord, Blake Renard, Kortney Unterbrink, and Taylor Wilds and seventh graders Sophie Borwick, Ezekiel Dietz, Ty Ennen, Friedrich Peters, Jordan Pierce, Emma Siefken, Wesley Sussenbach, and Brevan Summers. The team manager is Kate Daniken. The team is coached by Greenville Junior High teacher Susan Corbus.