The Greenville FFA Chapter Work Auction is Tuesday, February 21, in the high school gym, during FFA Week. There will be a complimentary dinner served at 6:00 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:30.

Chapter members are sold for an eight hour work day and proceeds help pay for field trips, conventions, leadership conferences, and materials and activities to improve the agricultural education program.

For more information, call chapter advisor Steve Zimmerman at 664-1370, ext 410.