Greenville Fire District 2016 Report

According to the 2016 Greenville Fire District report, firefighters responded to 232 calls in 2016. They provided mutual aid 25 times and received mutual aid eight times.

There were six structure fires, four vehicle fires, ten grass or brush fires, and two trash fires. Firefighters responded to 11 rescue calls, assisted EMS eight times, and were requested to standby at the firehouse twice.

Sixteen times they were called to what resulted in false alarms and to 12 system malfunctions.

They had 19 carbon monoxide alarms, ten spills or gas leak calls, and 20 smoke scares.

Twice their response was cancelled enroute and there were 53 other types of calls.