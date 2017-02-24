Greenville High Graduation

A change has been made for the Greenville High School graduation program.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Superintendent Wes Olson explained that several students were competing in state tournaments last year and were unable to make graduation. That occasion has happened several times over the years. He said graduation is a big milestone in the life of a student and since there is no requirement to have graduation on a Friday, officials decided to look at an afternoon over the weekend. Sunday was chosen since Mulberry Grove’s graduation is held on Saturday.

Click below to hear his comments:

The high school graduation will be held in the gymnasium.

Information about eighth grade promotion exercises in the Unit 2 district will be announced in the near future.