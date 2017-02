Greenville Firemen were called to what was initially paged as a structure fire at the Bailey Real Estate building on Vine Street Friday morning at 10 AM.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire under the patio behind the building. The fire melted siding on the building and a nearby recycling tote. An estimated $500 in damage was sustained.

Mulberry Grove fire personnel had been requested for mutual aid, but that call was cancelled en route.

Crews were on the scene for about a half hour.