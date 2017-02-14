Greenville Police January Activity

In the Greenville Police Department January activity report, there was one residential burglary, one theft from a motor vehicle, one theft of items valued at more than $500.00, three thefts of less than $500.00, one report of shoplifting, and one incident of criminal damage to property.

There were five offenses involving juveniles and four for possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Officers issued two citations for uninsured motorists, three for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, one for illegal transportation of alcohol, six for driver’s license violations, and 12 speeding tickets.

Police made 42 traffic arrests and 26 criminal arrests and responded to two non-injury traffic accidents.

Area fire districts responded to 58 calls.