Greenville Safe Place

The City of Greenville has been named one of the safest small towns in America by lend e-d-u.

Using FBI crime statistics, the online business looked at towns between 5,000 and 10,000 in population.

Only the top 250 towns were announced and Greenville ranked 166.

It was compiled using statistics from 2015 of violent crimes in small communities.

Greenville Chief of Police Lou Lorton said his department strives to make Greenville a safe place to visit and live in.

Lend e-d-u is a national online marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing.