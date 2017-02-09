HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital – Highland will be offering a series of eight grief support group meetings beginning on Thursday, February 23. The meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. each Thursday for eight weeks and will be held in the St. Francis Room located off the Medical Office Building Lobby and across from the Rehab Services Department. There is a $10 fee for the series, which covers the cost of materials.

“Our grief support group will provide educational information about grief and loss, assist group members in developing coping and adapting skills, and offer emotional support,” said Jeannie Korte, Manager of Spiritual Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

During the weekly series, the topics covered will include:

Understanding the grief experience

Handling the difficult emotions of grief

Managing the stress of change

Preparing for holidays and special occasions

Finding meaning after loss

Space for the program is limited and registration is required. For more information about joining the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Grief Support Group, please contact Jeannie Korte at 618-651-2980 or email jean.korte@hshs.org.