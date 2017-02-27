Hasenmyer In Future Leaders Alliance

Jeffery Hasenmyer, Assistant Cashier at Bradford National Bank in Greenville, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA).

This year-long leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants will partake in comprehensive training, which involves attending educational sessions while performing local community service teaching financial literacy. The education sessions cover core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, and more.

Bradford National Bank president Doug Stroud said, “We think it is important to provide ongoing continuing education opportunities for our employees, and Jeff is an excellent candidate for the Future Leaders Alliance.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks, savings banks and savings and loan associations of all sizes in the State of Illinois and collectively represents the vast majority of banking assets and banking employees in our state.

Bradford National Bank was founded in 1867 and is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary. For further details, visit www.BradfordBank.com.